Senate Sub-committee Reviews Inquiry Report On Student's Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:10 PM

Senate sub-committee reviews inquiry report on student's murder

Senate Sub-committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday reviewed the inquiry report on the murder incident of a student at International Islamic University (IIU) and another incident of student abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Sub-committee on Federal education and Professional Training on Friday reviewed the inquiry report on the murder incident of a student at International Islamic University (IIU) and another incident of student abuse.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Convener Committee Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubair at Parliament House.

The legal advisor of the IIU said that the Rector could not attend the committee meeting as he was suffering from COVID-19.

It was informed in the committee meeting that full implementation of the 11 recommendations of the committee has been ensured.

Convener Committee, Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubair directed the university administration to present the implementation report in the next meeting.

The committee meeting reviewed the incident of student murder in detail.

The authorities showed the CCTV camera video to the committee, in which, a heavy cement structure was thrown over the student, Syed Tufail-ur-Rehman which became the reason for his death.

Convener Committee, Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zubair said that the report of the inquiry committee formed by the university administration against the culprit should be presented before the committee and details of the steps taken against those responsible should be included in it.

The committee also reviewed the incident of student abuse in detail.

The Additional Secretary, Federal Education and Vocational Training informed the committee that the matter is under consideration in the committee of the National Assembly and a detailed report has been prepared on the matter in which the incident has been thoroughly investigated and some important aspects have been identified.

The helpline, security issues, delay in informing the police, discouraging the child and the incompetence of the Chief Security Officer have been clarified in this report.

The Convener Committee expressed frustration over lack of complaint at the university.

Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt said that in such incidents we should support the oppressed and try to prevent such incidents in future.

The meeting of the sub-committee was attended by Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, Legal Advisor International Islamic University, Additional Secretary Ministry of Education and other senior officials.

