Senate sub-committee set up to review BODs of power distribution, generation companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Power while expressing deep concern over the appointment criteria of the members of boards of directors (BoDs) of various power distribution and generation companies, on Thursday constituted a sub-committee to review the matter in detail.

The committee, which met with Saifullah Abro in the chair, reviewed implementation status of its recommendations given in previous meetings, appointment procedure and expenditures of BoDs, total generation, consumption of electricity in Balochistan and illegal connections.

It was apprised that the matter of constitution of BoDs of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) was governed under the Companies Act, 2017 and the Public Sector (Corporate Governance Rules), 2013.

The committee was informed that under the rules, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) had recently reconstituted BoDs of four DISCOs (MEPCO, GEPCO, SEPCO and HESCO) after approval from the Federal Cabinet.

It reviewed in detail the appointment procedure and expenditures of the BoDs, and also scrutinized the resumes of BoD members.

The committee observed conflict of interes, in case of many members. It was asserted that strict action against officers involved in the selection process must be taken.

It directed the ministry that the reconstitution of all BODs must be pended till completion of the inquiry.

While discussing total generation and consumption of electricity in Balochistan, the committee inquired the details of illegal connections and the process of recovery in hardened areas of the province.

The committee was informed of the number of illegal tube-well in these areas. It was observed that 33 percent load factor compensation of tube-wells resulted in 1500 MW demand. The matter had been taken up by the newly constituted sub-committee.

Discussing the matter of promotions of XEN in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the committee was informed that according to rules, promotions can only be awarded on preordained seats.

An internal inquiry would be conducted in this regard and the matter would be discussed minutely in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sana Jamali, Fida Muhammad, Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai and Zeeshan Khanzada, besides senior officers of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) along with all the concerned.