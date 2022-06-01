UrduPoint.com

Senate Sub-committee To Be Set Up To Discuss Use Of Force Against Participants Of Long March

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz on Tuesday decided to set up a sub-committee to carry out detailed discussion on use of force, tear and chemical gas against unarmed/peaceful protesters of the long march, unlawful crackdown by police on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and violating respect of 'Chaaddar aur Charaddiivaarii'.

The committee which met with Mohsin Aziz in the chair discussed the use of force, tear and chemical gas against unarmed/peaceful protesters of the long march by law enforcement agencies, blocking of roads in Punjab and Islamabad, unlawful crackdown by police on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, illegal raids at their houses by violating the respect of 'Chaaddar aur Charaddiivaarii, unlawful arrest of the workers and participants of the march.

The sub-committee would be set up with the consultation of all members and comprising senators belonging to all parties.

The committee would examine injustice and excess done with the participants of the march and PTI leadership.

The chairman observed that administration should not be given such authority to violate the law and human rights.

He said PTI workers who were protesting peacefully and they were subject to torture by the law-enforcement agencies. Peaceful protest was a constitutional right of any party workers, he added.

He said illegal raids were carried out at the houses of PTI leadership and office bearers which was condemnable act.

The chairman also expressed grief over the martyrdom of police official.

Senators Ejaz Chauhdary, Azam Khan Swati, former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and other members of the parliament narrated their manhandling by police officials during the long march.

The IG Islamabad informed that committee that all detained protesters had been set free on the court order. No rubber bullet or chemical gas was used against the protesters, he said.

He said the police officials performed their duty as per the law during the long march. In case of Senator Azam Swati, the police would proceed as per the law, he added.

The official of Punjab police told that 12 police personnel including Rangers sustained injuries in the capital during the march.

The SSP Security Punjab informed that 128 officials of Punjab police were injured while one lost his life in Punjab province during the long march. Three vehicles were also damaged, he added. He said currently no one protester was in police custody.

The meeting was attended by Senators Syed Yusaf Raza Gillani, Dr Shahzad Waseem, Azam Nazir Tarar, Samina Mumtaz, Mola Baksh Chandio, Saifullah Abro, Rana Maqbool, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Shahdat Awan, Talha Mehmood, Azam Swati, Faisal Javeed, Seemi Ezdi and Syed Shibli Faraz, additional secretary interior, IGP Islamabad, DIG Mirpur Khas, and other senior officials.

