Senate subcommittee slams NHA for awarding contracts to blacklisted firm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A Senate subcommittee has come down hard on the National Highway Authority (NHA) for awarding major contracts to a blacklisted company and for what lawmakers described as “ridiculous” non-cooperation with Parliament.

Chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, the Subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications expressed outrage over the absence of the Federal Minister for Communications, the Secretary, and the NHA Chairman from its session on Thursday, terming their no-show “contempt of Parliament.”

“This attitude is unacceptable. Where are the documents that were promised on August 12” Senator Saifullah Abro asked during the meeting.

Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro warned that a formal contempt notice could be issued, while Chairman Agha cautioned that if committee recommendations are ignored, the matter will be sent to the Privileges Committee.

The inquiry focused on the Tranche-III Rajanpur–D.G. Khan–D.I. Khan AREC project and alleged irregularities in awarding contracts, including arbitration clearance for NXCC on the Lodhran–Multan project, despite the firm’s non-performing status.

NHA officials admitted during the briefing that while they sought financial statements from the company, NXCC refused to provide any data.

“If NHA did not have technical and financial documents, how was the contract awarded in the first place” Senator Ghumro asked.

Senator Abro added: “This is a matter of the fate of our country. NXCC is mocking the Government of Pakistan.”

The committee also accused NHA of exerting pressure on parliamentarians and warned of institutional complicity in corruption.

“It seems the entire institution is involved,” Senator Agha remarked, while Senator Abro said failure to follow directives would imply the Chairman and Secretary are “themselves involved in corruption.”

Further concerns were raised about alleged illegal tax exemptions granted to companies, including NXCC, on the Gilgit–Shandur road project.

The panel directed NHA to coordinate with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for a probe and to seek clarification from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on restrictions affecting its authority.

Lawmakers also criticized delays in implementing a Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) decision. “No action has been taken in 24 days. This shows deliberate negligence,” Senator Abro said.

Concluding the session, the subcommittee declared NXCC’s bid “fake,” recommended immediate action against the company, and held both the Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA responsible for the irregularities.

“If NHA’s hands are clean, then strict action should be taken. Otherwise, this committee will be forced to take its own decision,” Senator Agha said.