Senate Suspends Question Hour
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday suspended the Question Hour after the House unanimously approved a motion moved by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar.
The motion, tabled during the Upper House proceedings, sought the suspension of the scheduled Question Hour, which the members endorsed without any opposition.
