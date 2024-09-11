Open Menu

Senate Takes Major Step Towards Digitalization With New E-Filing System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Senate of Pakistan has taken a leap ahead by introducing an E-Filing system, part of its initiative to become a paperless institution. As a pilot testing phase, E-filing has been deployed in the Transport, Admin, Printing and Publication branches of the Senate Secretariat.

After the pilot testing, the E-Filing software will be launched in other branches of the Secretariat. Secretary of the Senate, Syed Hasnain Haider, has commended the efforts of IT officials in achieving this milestone and has urged for the digitalization of the Senate to be completed as soon as possible.

This move is expected to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce the environmental impact of traditional paper-based processes. The successful implementation of E-Filing represents a crucial step towards a more modern and transparent legislative environment.

Senior officers of the Senate Secretariat also attended the launching occasion of E-Filing system.

