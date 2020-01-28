UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Takes Up Issue Of PTCL Pensioners

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:01 PM

Senate takes up issue of PTCL pensioners

The senate Tuesday adopted a report on the issue of payment of increase in pension of the retired employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) payable by the Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ):The senate Tuesday adopted a report on the issue of payment of increase in pension of the retired employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) payable by the Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET).

The report was put before the house by Senator Rukhsana Bangash on behalf on Chairperson Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Senator Rubina Khalid.

The house was told that hundreds of petitions were filed in the courts including the Supreme Court by PTCL employees for payments of their pensions and they won cases but they were still denied the pensions.

Senator Rukhsana and Senator Abdul Rehman Malik stressed that the report should be implemented as the pensioners desperately needed the money.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said pension was the right of employees and denying pension to them was violation of the basic human rights.

The minister supported the motion for implementation of the report.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala who was chairing the house asked the government to take up the issue of pensioners with PTCL and resolve it.

Convener Senate Implementation Committee Senator Dilawar Khan presented report of his committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, regarding resolution of issue of expatriates staying in European countries in getting Pakistani Origin Cards (POCs).

He also presented report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi regarding status of implementation of the report of Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum adopted by the house on November 8, 2017.

Senator Bahramand Tangi on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Communications Senator Hidayat Ullah presented report of the committee on the matter raised by Senator Ateeq Shaikh regarding revenue collected from toll plazas on National Highways and Motorways during the years 2013-19 and the amount utilized on the maintenance and rehabilitation of G.T. Road from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The house extended time by 60 days for presentation of the report of the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination by its chairperson Senator Khushbakht Shujat regarding construction of Shifa International Hospital on public land with an aim to function as a charity hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Resolution Senate Supreme Court Technology Rehman Malik Road Rawalpindi Tangi Money November 2017 Afridi From Government PTCL Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Global sell-off eases as markets track spreading v ..

10 minutes ago

False flag operation in IOK, can create a war-like ..

10 minutes ago

President grieved over death of Professor Mujahid

10 minutes ago

RPO visits hydro Power project and reviewed securi ..

10 minutes ago

Mehbooba Mufti express hopes, EU resolution follow ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey Will Respond If Syrian Army Endangers Idlib ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.