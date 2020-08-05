Senate terms Aug 5 action of India illegal, unconstitutional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Terming August 5 action of India to revoke special status of Kashmir as illegal and unconstitutional, the Senate on Wednesday expressed resolve on behalf of people of Pakistan to continue extending unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris struggling for their inalienable right of freedom from the clutches of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Terming August 5 action of India to revoke special status of Kashmir as illegal and unconstitutional, the Senate on Wednesday expressed resolve on behalf of people of Pakistan to continue extending unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris struggling for their inalienable right of freedom from the clutches of India.

After moving a motion to discuss the one year of unprecedented atrocities, genocide, blatant human rights violations and complete siege of Indian Occupation Forces following the amendment in Indian Constitution, which changed the special status of IIIegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer ud Din Babar Awan said the whole nation stood united with our Kashmiri brethren in this hour of need.

He said Pakistani and Kashmiri people across the world were observing Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of one year of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the whole nation was on same page to give message to the world community that it stood with Kashmiri brethren.

He said Pakistan renamed all roads leading to IIOJK as Srinagar roads, adding freedom of Kashmir was our ultimate destination.

He said there was no room for Sikhs in Indian constitution and they were also considered Hindu. Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A tantamount to negation of UN resolutions and UN Charter, he said.

Babar Awan said the government also issued new and real political map of Pakistan after taking its approval from Federal Cabinet.

The summary for the new political map was moved by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and it would also be approved from the Parliament, he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir, Sir Greek, Siachen and Ladakh were parts of Pakistan and it was unfulfilled and unfinished agenda of partition of India. The ruler of Junagarh had also announced its annexation to Pakistan but India forcefully occupied the State, he said.

He said now whenever, Kashmir issue would be discussed, Pakistan's stance would be placed as per its new political map.

Sherry Rehman of PPPP while taking part in the discussion, said India had illegally occupied Kashmir and the innocent Kashmiri people were facing military siege of Indian illegal occupant forces.

She said self-determination was a basic right of people of Kashmir and she appealed to the west to play their due role in resolving the longstanding issue. She said India under guise of COVID-19 imposed sanctions on media and new laws were enforced to persecute people who raised voice against the Indian Occupant Forces.

She said India was changing demography of Kashmir by introducing new domestic rules to settle non-Kashmiri people particularly Hindus in IIOJK.

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of JUI-F said the innocent Kashmiri people were facing unabated atrocities for the last 72 years. He said India put aside all UN resolutions and Simla and Lahore agreements by abrogating the Article 370 and 35 A. Neither UN nor any others raised voice against this India's illegal action, he added.

He said right of self determination was fundamental right of Kashmiri people and it should be given to them under UN resolutions and UN charter.