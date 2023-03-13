Senate to celebrate 50th anniversary with three-day events

The Senate of Pakistan is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a three-day event starting from March 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate of Pakistan is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a three-day event starting from March 15, 2023.

The event, set to conclude on March 17, will include various activities and ceremonies, including tree plantation, a commemorative stamp, coin issuance, and the unveiling of the Senate anthem.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani personally visited the Parliament Building including the Senate Hall, Photo Exhibition Spot, Lawn Area, and arrival area for guests, to ensure that everything was ready for the celebrations.

The event is expected to be attended by members of the Senate, government officials, and representatives of civil society organizations.