UrduPoint.com

Senate To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Three-day Events

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Senate to celebrate 50th anniversary with three-day events

The Senate of Pakistan is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a three-day event starting from March 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate of Pakistan is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a three-day event starting from March 15, 2023.

The event, set to conclude on March 17, will include various activities and ceremonies, including tree plantation, a commemorative stamp, coin issuance, and the unveiling of the Senate anthem.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani personally visited the Parliament Building including the Senate Hall, Photo Exhibition Spot, Lawn Area, and arrival area for guests, to ensure that everything was ready for the celebrations.

The event is expected to be attended by members of the Senate, government officials, and representatives of civil society organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Civil Society March Event From Government Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

7 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

9 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

9 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

9 hours ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

9 hours ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.