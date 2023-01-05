Senate to celebrate its Golden Jubilee in March

The golden jubilee festivities of the Senate, the upper house of the Parliament, will be celebrated in March this year, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The golden jubilee festivities of the Senate, the upper house of the Parliament, will be celebrated in March this year, said a press release.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to hold a grand ceremony on the festive occasion. It has also been decided to invite all the Senators from 1973 to date to the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The envoys of Iran, Turkiye, Morroco, Jordan, Sri Lanka and Brunei Darussalam called on the Senate Secretary Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan to discuss participation in Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Senate of Pakistan.

The Senate Secretary apprised the top diplomats of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, saying that the Upper House has played an important role in creating harmony among the federating units.

He invited the ambassadors and High Commissioners to attend the golden jubilee celebrations as Pakistan marks a significant milestone in its Parliamentary history.