UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate To Elect Chairman, Deputy Chairman In Close Contest On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:57 PM

Senate to elect chairman, deputy chairman in close contest on Friday

The Senate would elect its new chairman and deputy chairman in a close contest on Friday as there was a narrow margin in the numerical strength of Senators belonging to the government, its allies and the opposition parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Senate would elect its new chairman and deputy chairman in a close contest on Friday as there was a narrow margin in the numerical strength of Senators belonging to the government, its allies and the opposition parties.

Candidates for two of the highest constitutional posts will be elected through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 new members of the Upper House of Parliament elected on March 3.

President Dr. Arif Alvi nominated Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah as presiding officer to conduct the proceedings of the Senate session to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the senate.

In the election for Senators in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in Senate with 26 members.

Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) at present has 20 seats while 18 Senators belong to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has 12 Senators, Independents 6 and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) had three Senators each.

The government and opposition candidates on Thursday obtained nomination papers from the Senate Secretariat for the elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

According to officials, leader of the House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem received the nomination papers on behalf of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi.

Senator Sherry Rehman received the papers on behalf of Yousaf Raza Gillani, while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who would be contesting for the slot of Deputy Chairman, obtained the papers on his own.

Sadiq Sanjrani and Yousaf Raza Gillani will contest for the slot of Chairman Senate. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Muhammad Afridi would challenge each other for the post of Deputy Chairman.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the session would start in the morning with oath-taking of newly elected senators after which the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment of the session, nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman would be submitted.

Later, the session would resume in the evening the same day to elect the chairman and deputy chairman. Names of the candidates would be announced during the session and later a secret ballot will be held.

After announcement of the winners, new Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman will take the oath.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Senate MQM Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Yousaf Raza Gillani Sherry Rehman Parliament Same March Afridi Post From Government Nomination Papers Opposition Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Indonesia to establish noodle factory in Faisalaba ..

3 minutes ago

US House Passes Gun Control Bill to Close Checking ..

3 minutes ago

'Lahore Police to take part in spring festival'

3 minutes ago

UN Expert Calls for Sanctioning Myanmar Military O ..

3 minutes ago

UNHRC apprised of present Human Rights situation i ..

8 minutes ago

Commitment to post-pandemic 'green' recovery falli ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.