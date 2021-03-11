UrduPoint.com
Senate To Elect New Chairman, Deputy Chairman On Friday

Thu 11th March 2021

The Senate would elect its chairman and deputy chairman through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of Upper House of the Parliament here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Senate would elect its chairman and deputy chairman through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of Upper House of the Parliament here on Friday.

According to the Senate Secretariat, the session would meet in the morning for oath-taking of the newly elected senators after which the session will be adjourned.

After the adjournment of the session, nomination papers for the chairman and deputy chairman would be submitted.

Later, the session would resume in the evening the same day to elect the chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House.

Names of the candidates would be announced during the meeting and later a secret ballot will be held.

The Names of winning candidates for the slots of chairman and deputy chairman would be announced after which they will also take the oath.

