UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate To Hold Conference Of Parliamentarians On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:30 PM

Senate to hold conference of Parliamentarians on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that following the revocation of the special status of Kashmir by New Delhi, the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been subjected to worse human rights abuses and in such a situation one could not remain silent.

He said this situation called for action from the Parliamentarians. Senate of Pakistan while realizing its responsibility was arranging a National Parliamentarians' Conference to engage with all the relevant stakeholders.

While explicating upon the need of this conference and the complexity of the situation, he remarked that Kashmir - one of the most picturesque regions of the world, often referred to as heaven on earth with alluring mountains, deep and narrow valleys and high barren plateaus today bled under brutal Indian aggression and needed international attention. The seven-decade long dispute had resulted in almost 90,000 casualties of innocent Kashmiris demanding freedom from Indian aggression and their right to self-determination. It was reported that during the first six months of 2019, over 270 Kashmiris had lost their lives and scores incarcerated by the vicious Indian forces illegally occupying the serene region of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The extent of state sponsored brutality of Indian forces was not limited to killings and incarceration but it had also left many blinded and disabled by the use of pellet guns directly targeted at their bodies and faces.

The state of India was responsible for grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir including unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and rape and other violence perpetrated against innocent Kashmiri women. Moreover, the Indian security forces had been granted complete impunity while perpetrating these acts of aggression against the innocent Kashmiris thus undermining their right to life, liberty and security.

Chairman Senate expressed firm belief that platform of the conference will prove to be invaluable in addressing and condemning the grave human rights violations being committed by the state of India in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in reaching out to the world in resolving the longstanding dispute in the light of UN resolutions. Moreover, it will send a direct message to our brothers and sisters in IOK that Pakistan stood firmly behind them.

The conference will be attended by representatives from Senate, National Assembly, provincial and legislative assemblies, international experts and by all stakeholders of Kashmir cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Senate Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Jammu New Delhi Women 2019 All From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

1 minute ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, National Geographic docume ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed visits wounded servicemen at Zay ..

46 minutes ago

Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun offers condolences to families o ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.