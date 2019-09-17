Senate to hold parliamentarians conference on Kashmir

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Senate will hold a National Parliamentarians Conference here on Wednesday to highlight brutalities of Indian army and human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and members of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies will speak on the occasion.

In a message on the eve of the conference, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the parliamentarians will focus on the fact that the international community was ignoring the oppression of the Indian occupation forces and it was putting peace of the region at risk.

He said the recent illegal measures of India in Occupied Kashmir were contrary to the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and it was important to highlight the matter at the international and national forums.

Kashmiris were restricted to their houses due to the curfew and food and medicines were not available to them, he noted.

He said the people of Kashmir were practically cut off from the world and could not tell about their plight and there was an environment of oppression and lawlessness.

Pakistan was trying its best to keep the world informed about the latest situation in Occupied Kashmir, he said adding there would be serious consequences if India would not be stopped from war hysteria.

He said the conference would send a message to the world that an immediate solution should be found for the Kashmir issue.



