Senate to meet on August 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The President of Pakistan has summoned the Senate to meet on Thursday, August 1, at 2 p.m, says a press release issued by Senate Secretariat.

In pursuance of the summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs for summoning of Session of the Senate for taking up motions for leave to move resolutions for removal of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate, the President of Pakistan, in exercise of powers under clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has summoned the Senate session.