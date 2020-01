The Senate session will not be held as scheduled on Saturday (January 4), at 3:00 p.m

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate session will not be held as scheduled on Saturday (January 4), at 3:00 p.m.

It will now be held on Monday (January 6), at 3:00 p.m, said a press release issued here Friday.