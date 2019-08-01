Senate to meet on Thursday

Senate will hold its session on Thursday here and is expected to take up motion of the opposition Senators for removal of the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Senate will hold its session on Thursday here and is expected to take up motion of the opposition Senators for removal of the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The opposition Senators continued their meetings on Wednesday to devise a strategy for the upcoming session.

Leadership of opposition including President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Hasil Bizenjo, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Senators of their parties met at a dinner Wednesday night at a local hotel and discussed the political situation.

The opposition parties had nominated Hasil Bizenjo as their candidate for the post of Chairman Senate.

Maryam Nawaz told the gathering that his father Nawaz Sharif extended support of his party to Hasil Bizenjo to show solidarity to Balochistan and the federation of Pakistan. According to opposition leaders they had enough number of Senators to get their candidate elected as Chairman Senate.