UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate To Meet On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Senate to meet on Thursday

Senate will hold its session on Thursday here and is expected to take up motion of the opposition Senators for removal of the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Senate will hold its session on Thursday here and is expected to take up motion of the opposition Senators for removal of the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The opposition Senators continued their meetings on Wednesday to devise a strategy for the upcoming session.

Leadership of opposition including President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Hasil Bizenjo, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Senators of their parties met at a dinner Wednesday night at a local hotel and discussed the political situation.

The opposition parties had nominated Hasil Bizenjo as their candidate for the post of Chairman Senate.

Maryam Nawaz told the gathering that his father Nawaz Sharif extended support of his party to Hasil Bizenjo to show solidarity to Balochistan and the federation of Pakistan. According to opposition leaders they had enough number of Senators to get their candidate elected as Chairman Senate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senate Balochistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hotel Pakistan Peoples Party Post Raja Zafar Ul Haq Opposition

Recent Stories

Golden triangle expo centre may be established at ..

17 seconds ago

Putin calls in army to fight Siberia forest fires

19 seconds ago

Opposition doing politics on non-issues to halt ac ..

21 seconds ago

Kashmiri leader stresses UN resolutions for resolv ..

14 minutes ago

Knee pain sidelines South Africa's 11th-ranked And ..

27 minutes ago

DR Congo quarantines 15 in South Kivu in widening ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.