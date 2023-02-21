Senate to organise three-day photo exhibition showcasing 50-year history

The Senate of Pakistan will hold a photo exhibition in the Parliament House Building on its Golden Jubilee showcasing the history of the Upper House over the last 50 years from March 15-17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate of Pakistan will hold a photo exhibition in the Parliament House Building on its Golden Jubilee showcasing the history of the Upper House over the last 50 years from March 15-17.

The Senate of Pakistan was established under the 1973 Constitution and held its first session on August 6, 1973. Over the last 50 years, the Senate has played a crucial role in Pakistan's parliamentary system by providing a platform for regional representation and promoting dialogue between the provinces, a news release said.

This exhibition will showcase the Senate's history, highlighting its evolution and contributions to the political landscape of the country.

This exhibition is one of the events organized to commemorate the golden jubilee of the upper house of the Parliament.

The photo exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity for the participants to learn about the Senate's role in shaping Pakistan's political history.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of photographs and documents that highlight the Senate's contributions to Pakistan's political landscape. Visitors will have the chance to explore the Senate's past and gain a deeper understanding of its role in the country's governance.