Senate To Play Role For Flood Affectees' Rehabilitation: Sanjrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Senate to play role for flood affectees' rehabilitation: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said the Upper House of the Parliament would play its due role for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Chairman Sanjrani, in a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, said the recent flood situation was unprecedented in the country's history, and no government could cope with such calamities alone.

He urged the entire nation to come forward and help the flood victims.

Chief Minister Bizenjo apprised the Senate chairman about the flood situation and relief operation in the Balochistan province.

Sanjrani appreciated the efforts of Balochistan government for providing assistance and helping the flood affectees in the testing times.

He stressed that apart from the provincial government, every individual and welfare organization should also participate in the relief and rehabilitation process.

