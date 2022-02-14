UrduPoint.com

Senate To Resume Its Session Today

February 14, 2022

The House will transact private members' business and discuss matters pertaining to national and international importance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) The Senate will resume its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 3 pm on Monday.

Besides taking up legislative business, numerous bills will be introduced in the House.

(Details to follow)

