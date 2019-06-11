UrduPoint.com
Senate To Start Budget Debate From Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:49 PM

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the upper house of the Parliament would start debate on Federal Budget 2019-20 from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the upper house of the Parliament would start debate on Federal Budget 2019-20 from Friday.

Speaking in the Senate, he directed the senators to submit their budget proposals to Senate Standing Committee on Finance till June 14, for incorporating their proposals in main budget.

He said Senate Standing Committee on Finance has been asked to finalize recommendations and report within seven days.

Earlier, PML-N Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan pointed out the quorum before presentation of a copy of the Finance Bill, 2019 but it was found complete upon counting.

28 members were present in the House after identification of quorum as 25 percent of the total strength -104 (26 Senators) is required as per rules to run the proceedings of the House once quorum is identified.

The chairman announced the house in order following which Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar laid before the Senate a copy of Finance Bill, 2019.

