Senate Told Legal Aid, Justice Authority Established To Provide Help To Poor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:03 PM

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tells the house during question hour that at present the legal aid is being provided through pro bono lawyers but the financial and funds rules of the Authority have been sent to the Finance Division for approval.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) The Senate was informed that Legal Aid and Justice Authority has been established to provide legal, financial and other assistance to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari told the House during Question Hour that at present the legal aid is being provided through pro bono lawyers. She said the financial and funds rules of the Authority have been sent to the Finance Division for approval. She said that campaigns have also been launched to create awareness amongst the people about the legal aid being provided through Legal Aid and Justice Authority.

The Minister for Human Rights said that we have also drafted a bill criminalizing enforced disappearances. She said the bill has already been adopted by the National Assembly, requesting the Senate to take it up for approval.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the house that a multi buyer and multi seller electricity system will be started by May this year to enable the consumers buy electricity on a competitive basis from any power producer.

He said the government is also promoting the installation of net metering based solar energy systems under National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s regulations. He said the net metering of three hundred megawatts has been done over the last three years.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that a system is being installed to check power pilferage and reduce line losses.

At the outset, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that the house will solely hold discussion on Kashmir dispute on Friday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that a session of the house will also be held in Muzaffarabad on the request of Azad Kashmir Prime Minister. He said that the ambassadors and representatives of human rights will also be invited to the session.

Earlier, Leader of House Shahzad Waseem pointed out that the whole nation observes 5th February as Kashmir solidarity day to give a message to the world community that Pakistan stands firmly behind their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

