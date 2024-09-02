- Home
Senate Treasury Backs Bill On Regulating Protests As Move To Protect Citizens' Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The treasury benches in the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday defended the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024 tabled by Senator Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), calling it as "law to protect the citizen's right to security".
Minister for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar while addressing the third meeting of the 342nd session of the Senate said the legislation was tabled with good intentions. .
The statement came in response to the Opposition benches who apprehended that the bill would squeeze political space for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Tarar said the legislation on regulation of protests proposed dedicated places, standard operating procedures (SOPs), processes for no objection certificates (NOCs).
"There are laws globally that are implemented to regulate protests in the mega urban centers as the Federal capital lack such law," he said.
"This law will address the PTI queries pertaining to NOCs for protests and other concerns, whereas the judiciary in various judgments have directed the federal government to enact laws to regulate protests in the capital," Senator Tarar said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz said the mover of the Bill should apprise the other members of the House on the proposed legislation as all the members were not part of the committees concerned deliberating on the legislation.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui apprised the House that the Bill was intended to merely regulate political agitations. All sorts of protests and agitations would fall under the regulatory ambit of the proposed legislation, he added.
Parliamentary Leader of PTI, Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said as per the constitution the legislature could not enact any person-specific legislation.
Senator Humayun Mohmand and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada of PTI said protests were fundamental right of every individual.
Meanwhile, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani after listening to the opposition benches' concerns on the proposed legislation referred the Bill to the Committee concerned with the direction to present its report within two days.
APP/ajb-tmg
