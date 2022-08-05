UrduPoint.com

Senate Tributes Quaid-e-Azam On Pakistan's 75 Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Senate tributes Quaid-e-Azam on Pakistan's 75 Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Friday paid tribute to the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his unprecedented historic role in the creation of Pakistan as the nation is preparing to mark Diamond Jubilee celebration of Independence.

The resolution was moved by Senator Sana Jamali which was unanimously adopted the upper house of the parliament.

"Celebrating Pakistan's 75th anniversary, the Senate pays homage to the founder of the nation and thank him for his efforts as today we live as free citizens of an independent country.

" In the struggle for Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam mobilized the Muslims especially women under Madir-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and the youth who turned the tide of struggle for dominion from the colonial British rule, the resolution said.

While celebrating the Diamond Jubilee, the Senate urged reaffirmation to the ideal of a progressive, Islamic, democratic and pluralist Pakistan.

