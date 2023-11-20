Open Menu

Senate Unanimous Resolution Seeks Urgent Government Steps For Promotion Of Child Literacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Senate unanimous resolution seeks urgent government steps for promotion of child literacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Senate on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution, seeking urgent steps and initiatives by the government to promote literacy among children across the country.

The resolution, moved by Senator Sana Jamali, highlights the fundamental right of every child to access quality education, emphasizing the need for gender-neutral, geographically inclusive, and socioeconomically equitable educational opportunities.

The resolution asked the government to take effective steps to promote the literacy for children and youth in general and girls in particular across the country, and also strengthen the non-formal education (NFE) system on an urgent basis to deliver the programmes.

It further asked for promoting skills-based and innovative learning models to provide right to education to out-of-school children and youth with a special focus on girls' education to facilitate life-long learning.

The resolution stressed to take steps in order to promote gender equality in education and eliminate disparities by ensuring girls' and women access to quality education, besides eliminating any barriers, impeding their access to education.

It further called for launching comprehensive awareness campaigns to inform both urban and rural communities about the significance of education through outreach programmes, workshops, and community events in collaboration with the stakeholders and partners.

The resolution pleaded for prioritize and substantially increasing the funding for education and literacy programs and devising the mechanisms to ensure transparency in the allocation and utilization of budgets for education in the country.

APP/zah-muk

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Education Women Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

27 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

30 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

51 minutes ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

3 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan