Senate unanimously adopts motion for electing house standing, functional committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted motion to pave the way for electing the house standing and functional committees under Rule 174, of rules of the procedure and conduct of business in the Senate 2012

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted motion to pave the way for electing the house standing and functional committees under Rule 174, of rules of the procedure and conduct of business in the Senate 2012.

Moving the motion in the House, Senator Sherry Rehman said that under Rule 174 of the rules of the procedure and conduct of business in the Senate 2012, that the standing and functional committees may be elected by the Senate comprising members as per the proposed list.

The House may also authorize the Chairman Senate to make changes in the composition of said committees as and when it deems fit.

Speaking at the forum of the House, leader of the Opposition Syed Shibli Faraz thanked the treasury and opposition benches to show solidarity with him and said that such incidents could not deter their courage.

He said that the Senators should be accommodated in the committees as per their skills and expertise.

He further said that rules should strictly be followed in the Constitution of Standing and Functional Committees of the house. Without constitution of the committees within the stipulated time frame, the house would be dysfunctional and mere a debating club, he added. He urged to settle the committee issue once for all.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer said that today was a cut-off date for constituting the committees. Almost 95 per cent issue has already been resolved as per the rules, he added.

He said, we have required two committees including Finance and Planning and Development. Process has been initiated and remaining committee would be constituted within the due course of time, he said.

APP/raz-ajb/