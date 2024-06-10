Senate Unanimously Adopts Motion For Electing House Standing, Functional Committees
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:43 PM
The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted motion to pave the way for electing the house standing and functional committees under Rule 174, of rules of the procedure and conduct of business in the Senate 2012
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted motion to pave the way for electing the house standing and functional committees under Rule 174, of rules of the procedure and conduct of business in the Senate 2012.
Moving the motion in the House, Senator Sherry Rehman said that under Rule 174 of the rules of the procedure and conduct of business in the Senate 2012, that the standing and functional committees may be elected by the Senate comprising members as per the proposed list.
The House may also authorize the Chairman Senate to make changes in the composition of said committees as and when it deems fit.
Speaking at the forum of the House, leader of the Opposition Syed Shibli Faraz thanked the treasury and opposition benches to show solidarity with him and said that such incidents could not deter their courage.
He said that the Senators should be accommodated in the committees as per their skills and expertise.
He further said that rules should strictly be followed in the Constitution of Standing and Functional Committees of the house. Without constitution of the committees within the stipulated time frame, the house would be dysfunctional and mere a debating club, he added. He urged to settle the committee issue once for all.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer said that today was a cut-off date for constituting the committees. Almost 95 per cent issue has already been resolved as per the rules, he added.
He said, we have required two committees including Finance and Planning and Development. Process has been initiated and remaining committee would be constituted within the due course of time, he said.
APP/raz-ajb/
Recent Stories
LCCI applauds SBP for reducing policy rate to 20.5%
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..
Woman, daughter killed in road accident
Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7: Gillani27 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed in road accident27 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case27 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge35 minutes ago
-
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamabad: Randhawa35 minutes ago
-
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines in city35 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters35 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land35 minutes ago
-
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education58 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister37 minutes ago
-
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire39 minutes ago
-
2 Gangs busted, looted valuables recovered39 minutes ago