Senate unanimously adopts 'The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Amendment) Bill, 2021'

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed "The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed "The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021".

As per the bill, at the time of registration for Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will ask people whether they want to donate their organs.

The NADRA would display the consent of potential donors on CNIC for identification and apt management of transplantation of organs and tissues, it added.

The bill, tabled by Senator Seemee Ezdi and unanimously adopted by the Senate's Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination unanimously, further said the organ transplantation was the only option to save lives in patients affected by terminal organ failures and improve their quality of life.

It said the results of organ transplantation would be improved, as a consequence of the innovations and improvements by prompt and timely verification and identification of the donor after his/her death.

The bill will be sent to the National Assembly for passage.