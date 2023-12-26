Senate unanimously approves first Parliamentary Caucus on Water Resources

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday unanimously approved the first ever Parliamentary Caucus on Water Resources by adopting a motion moved by Senator Saadia Abbasi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in this regard.

The 334th session of Senate was presided over by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Presenting the motion, Senator Abbasi maintained that under Rule 204 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, the House might authorize the Senate chairman to appoint a Parliamentary Caucus on Water Resources in the country, comprising the members of the Senate and the Minister for Water Resources as an ex-officio member.

She said since the Parliament only comprised of the Senate as the National Assembly did not exist so nominations for the Caucus should be made from the Senate.

“The honourable Chairman Senate may also be authorized to make nominations from the Senate to the Caucus and make changes in its composition as and when required. The Senate Secretariat shall provide secretarial support to the Caucus,” she read out her motion.

Consequent to her proclamation, the chairman put the motion for voting which led to the consensus of the House.