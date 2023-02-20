Senate unanimously approves to hold golden jubilee celebrations in March with austerity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously approved the motion to hold golden jubilee celebrations due in March with austerity and soberness due to prevailing economic situation and floods devastation.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani presiding the 325th session of the Upper House of the Parliament directed Senator Gurdeep Singh of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to move the motion on holding golden jubilee celebrations of the Senate with restraint and austerity and permission of the chamber to be used by foreign dignitaries to address the house on the occasion.

Senator Sanjrani said the parliamentary leaders meeting had decided that the celebrations were to be held full-fledged but due to weak economic situation and post-flood 2022 devastation it was not suitable to hold lively celebrations. It was decided in that meeting to hold celebrations across all the provinces with special visits to the provincial assemblies, he said.

He added that the senators would be allowed to talk for 5 minutes on the occasion, whereas former senators have also been invited to attend the special session of the Upper House.

An advertisement was also published in this regard and the former senators were requested to get their registration with the Senate Protocol office to attend the special session from March 15.

He added that keeping in view the austerity measures foreign dignitaries from Pakistan's friendly countries were also invited to attend the special session.

"I propose Gurdeep Singh to move this motion and the entire house should endorse it," he ended.

Senator Gurdeep Singh moved the motion on the orders of the Chairman Senate to hold golden jubilee celebrations and allow the chamber for foreign dignitaries to address the Upper House under rule 262 of the rules of procedures and conduct of business. Senator Sana Jamali assisted Singh to read out the motion.

The motion was carried unanimously by the House with the precedent of a complete representation of the minorities on the floor of the Upper House.

Earlier, at the start of the session, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan lead a prayer for Sindh Police and security forces' martyrs of Karachi incident and the injured.