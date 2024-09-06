Open Menu

Senate Unanimously Passed 'Defence Day' Resolution

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Senate unanimously passed 'Defence Day' resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Resolution on Defence Day was unanimously passed by the Senate of Pakistan here on Friday paying rich tributes to the unparalleled role played by the Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation and the country on September 6, 1965.

The resolution presented by Senator Poonjo Bheel stated that the House commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of the Armed forces and paid homage to all those who sacrificed for the motherland despite substantial challenges in the line of duty.

The celebrations of Defence Day remind us that our soldiers are the greatest assets who demonstrated against a large enemy with notable courage and strategic skills.

The Senate of Pakistan and the nation united with the Armed forces with all faiths, the resolution said.

Furthermore, Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar the presiding officer of the 342nd Senate session today referred the Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri calling attention notice about the statistics report of the United Nations’ fact-finding mission of August 2024 of the massive destruction and displacement caused by floods in Sindh and Baluchistan to the concerned committee.

