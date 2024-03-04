Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians

Senators of all political parties on Monday during the Senate Session unanimously passed the resolution that was moved against the Israeli force's massacre of the innocent people of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Senators of all political parties on Monday during the Senate Session unanimously passed the resolution that was moved against the Israeli force's massacre of the innocent people of Palestine.

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan presented the resolution which stated that the Israeli army carried out a brutal massacre on 29th February 2024, on innocent and unarmed Palestinians who were gathered to receive aid (food supplies, medicine, etc.) as a result hundreds of Palestinians were murdered in cold blood.

The resolution further stated that the people of Palestine are already being starved due to the blockade from the International Community by the Israeli army.

“This House strongly recommends and urges the International Community to take action such that the siege of Gaza be lifted immediately and Muslim countries be allowed all access and cover for delivery of aid” it added.

Dr Afnan Ullah Khan criticized the weak stance of the international community for not practically helping the innocent Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Senator Pulwasha Muhammad Zai Khan highlighted that Israeli forces not only killing innocent Palestinian people but also making fun of the martyrs by capturing their pictures.

Senator Faisal Javed informed the upper house that around 01 million are affected in Ghaza due to the infectious disease.

They are not being provided the medicine and other necessary things.

Senator Kamran Murtaza said that today, again hundreds of innocent people of Palestine have been martyred who were gathered to take aid. This issue is relevant to humanity and it should be ended for the sake of humanity, he added.

Senator Aon Abbas said that one child is being killed every 15 minutes in Palestine and around 10,000 children have been killed so far.

Senator Khalida Ateeb said that we hold the first rally in Karachi in solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine. We should boycott Israeli products and this step should be taken at the government level.

Senator Taj Haider said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto decided to use our resources for the betterment of Muslim countries and he united the Muslim countries but unfortunately, he was hanged.

He urged the government and masses to stay within your resources to get rid of foreign loans, adding that only this way we can get honor in the world.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said that we should probe the issues within the Muslim Ummah as without resolving these issues, we cannot make progress and stand at the international level with honor.

Senator Mohammad Humayun Mohmand said that Palestinian-injured Children were being operated on without anesthesia which is so painful that a human cannot bear it.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that we need to make a strategy to go ahead and it can be possible through unity among all political parties. The differences among political parties had affected a lot the country, she added. She strongly criticized the behavior of Parliamentarians in the KP Assembly for disrespecting a colleague MPA within the house.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that there is no proper and planned support for Palestinian people from the Muslim countries so far. Israeli forces are not allowing the Muslim countries to provide aid to the affected people.

Similarly, Senators including Mohsin Aziz, and Saif Ullah Abro, condemned the human law violations in Palestine and urged the international community to raise their voice for the people of Palestine.

Senator Abro also urged to constitute a Fund Relief for the support of the people of Palestine and announced his one-month salary for them.

Senator Mushtaq said that the situation in Ghaza is more deteriorated than being displayed in Media. He said that we want to help the innocent people with the help of government. Senators Seemee Ezdi and Naseeb Ullah Bazai while highlighting the issue urged the government to take practical steps to support the people of Palestine.

Senator Danesh Kumar said that it is good that the issue of Palestine is being highlighted by the Senate of Pakistan. They (Palestinians) are not Muslims but also humans who were being slaughtered. Senator Waqar Mehdi said that the Ghaza border is closed and nobody can provide support to them.