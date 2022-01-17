UrduPoint.com

Senate Unanimously Passes 3 Resolutions

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed three resolutions including implementation of the agreement concluded with the Federal Government employees in 2021 in letter and spirit, empower the Copyright Board for fixing of the royalties for licensing and assignment of work and ensuring payments to the artists, and funding of Metro Bus and Circular Railways in Quetta by the Federal Government

The resolutions were moved by Kamran Murtaza, Faisal Javed and Danesh Kumar respectively in the House. The treasury benches did not oppose all the three resolutions.

The resolution moved by Kamran Murtaza read: "The Senate of Pakistan urges upon the government to implement the agreement concluded with the Federal Government employees in 2021, in letter and spirit, with particular reference to the up-gradation of posts of scale 1-16 and merger of all ad-hoc allowances in the basic pay." The resolution tabled by Faisal Javed said: "The Senate of Pakistan is cognizant of the fact that artists from entertainment industry in Pakistan have been facing the issue of rightful and just payments of royalties for a long time that tantamount to misuse of copyrights.

The House recommended that the Federal Government may take initiatives to empower the Copyright Board regarding fixing of the royalties for licensing and assignment of work and ensuring payments to the artists whenever their artistic work are used in any fashion or way." The resolution moved by Danesh Kumar read: "The Senate of Pakistan recommends that Federal Government may fund the Metro Bus as well as Circular Railway projects, including auxiliary routes in Quetta, from Federal PSDP to meet the shortage of transport in the metropolitan city to the benefit of the public." Speaking in the House, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said efforts were made to resolve issues of government employees. He said the government also provided relief to the 16,000 sacked employees and restored them. He also appreciated the Attorney General's efforts in this regard.

The minister said disparity issue had already been addressed while work was in progress on the up-gradation issue.

