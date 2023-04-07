Senate unanimously passes four various bills

The Senate on Friday passed four various bills as reported by the committees concerned unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Friday passed four various bills as reported by the committees concerned unanimously.

According to the legislative business, The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023, The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023 were passed by the Upper House.

On behalf of Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain presented the Bill in the House to establish the National University of Pakistan.

He also presented a Bill pertaining to his Ministry to provide for the establishment of Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On behalf of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister of State for Law and Justice�Shahadat Awan presented the Bill to further amend the Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory.

He also presented to further amend the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act, 1969 on behalf of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.