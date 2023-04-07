Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Senate Unanimously Passes Four Various Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Senate unanimously passes four various bills

The Senate on Friday passed four various bills as reported by the committees concerned unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate on Friday passed four various bills as reported by the committees concerned unanimously.

According to the legislative business, The National University of Pakistan Bill, 2023, The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023 were passed by the Upper House.

On behalf of Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain presented the Bill in the House to establish the National University of Pakistan.

He also presented a Bill pertaining to his Ministry to provide for the establishment of Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On behalf of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Minister of State for Law and Justice�Shahadat Awan presented the Bill to further amend the Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory.

He also presented to further amend the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act, 1969 on behalf of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Miranshah National University Mufti

Recent Stories

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

CCPO listens to 1,715 policemen in orderly rooms

10 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks FIRs details against Murad Saeed

10 minutes ago
 United States Agency for International Development ..

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Lahore hosts Iftar d ..

13 minutes ago
 IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System ..

IOM Urges Financial Aid for Turkey's Health System to Cope With Earthquakes' Aft ..

13 minutes ago
 Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian ..

Romanian Farmers Block Roads to Protest Ukrainian Grain Imports - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - ..

Lebanese Forces Ready to Counter Any Aggression - Lebanese Defense Minister Maur ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.