Senate Unanimously Passes National University Of Technology (Amendment) Bill 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui presented the Bill in the House.
Senator Mohsin Aziz of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf raised the point that the bill should be referred to the committee for deliberations.
Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani observed that earlier none of the opposition members objected to the bill and Senator Mohsin Aziz had halted the process for its passage.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that there was no need to send a bill to the committee if it was adopted by any House of the Parliament. As per parliamentary traditions the bill might be referred to the relevant committee, but it was not part of the law, he added.
He advised the opposition benches to come fully prepared to take part in the legislative process instead of impeding the same.
Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz said it was decided in the committee meeting that the House would take up the legislation clause by clause. During the deliberations in the committee, the treasury benches supported the opposition for carrying out corrections in the draft, he added.
He claimed that the entire legal scheme in the bill had been changed as previously Ministry of Science and Technology was the lead ministry which was totally changed in the current draft.
The House later adopted the bill unanimously.
