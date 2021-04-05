UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Unanimously Passes PSW Bill 2021

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Senate unanimously passes PSW bill 2021

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Senate on Monday unanimously passed a bill the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2021 Moved by the Minister for Finance Hammad Azhar.

As per the objectives and reasons of the bill, the Pakistan Customs would be a lead agency to establish information and communication technology based National Single Window (NSW) system.

The NSW is facility that allows parties involve in trade and transport to lodge standardized information and documents with a single entry point to fulfill all import, export and transit related regulatory requirements implementation of NSW enables Pakistan to meet its obligations under WTO's trade facilitation agreement while improving ease of doing business in cross border trade.

The draft PSW bill, 2020 provided legal basis for adoption of functional, operational, governance and revenue models required to develop and operate NSW system on sustainable basis and in line with the best international practices.

This bill will help Pakistan to comprehensively improve transparency, efficiency and control and imports, exports and transit trade besides meeting its international obligations.

It will also help Pakistan to unlock its potential in becoming a regional hub for trade and transit by reducing time, cost and complications associated with fulfillment of multiple paper based regulatory requirements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Technology Exports Import Business Lead Hub Border 2020 All Agreement Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

10 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

10 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

10 minutes ago

Benefit of strengthened rupee should be transferre ..

49 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.