Senate unanimously passes resolution against blasphemous caricatures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution and strongly condemned recurring systematic pattern of Islamophobia and attacks on islam and Muslims under the label of freedom of expression.

The resolution was moved by Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem.

The resolution strongly condemned the latest attempt of illegal and Islamophobic acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in France.

"Believing that such condemnable acts, especially when supported by governments, further accentuate discord, alienation and divide between the followers of different faiths", the said resolution.

The resolution, "reaffirmed that the love for our beloved Prophet (PBUH) is beyond any doubt a part of our faith and no Muslim can tolerate such horrendous acts".

Representing sentiments of Pakistani nation and the Muslim world as a whole; the upper house expressed serious concerns over such vile incidents which provoked Muslim's reaction which also caused hurts sentiments ofMuslims.

The house strongly urged the international community to come up with a framework to stop recurrence of such acts in future so as to ensure peaceful coexistence as well as social and interfaith harmony.