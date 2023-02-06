Senate unanimously passes resolution for strengthening FSC

UrduPoint.com

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution for strengthening of Federal Shariat Court (FSC) and filling the vacant posts to make it more vibrant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution for strengthening of Federal Shariat Court (FSC) and filling the vacant posts to make it more vibrant.

The resolution moved by Mushtaq Ahmed, drew the attention of the government towards Article 227 of the Constitution, which states that all existing laws shall be brought in conformity with the Injunctions of islam as laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah and no law shall be enacted which is repugnant to such Injunctions.

The house also drew the attention of the government towards Articles 203 C and 203 F of the Constitution.

The house expressed deep concerns over the vacant positions of Judges including Ulema Judges in the Federal Shariat Court and infrequent meetings of the Shariat Appellate Bench in the Supreme Court of Pakistan causing heavy pendency of important cases.

The house demanded as per the obligatory constitutional strength, the government should make the Federal Shariat Court and Shariat Appellate Bench in the Supreme Court of Pakistan functional by appointing all judges, including Ulema Judges in the Federal Shariat Court on an immediate basis." Meanwhile, the senate rejected another move by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Sania Nishtar with 26 votes against it and 18 in favor of the resolution.

The resolution sought to confer scholarships to the students on the basis of the financial position of their parents.

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan opposed the resolution saying such scholarships was already being provided to deserving students by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

