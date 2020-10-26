Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn blasphemous content in France

(@fidahassanain)

Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem has moved the resolution to condemn the blasphemous content and anti-Islam remarks in France.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) The Senate, the upper house of Pakistan, unanimously passed a resolution to condemn blasphemous caricatures in France.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem moved resolution to Senate, saying that divisions were created between different religions when such measures were sponsored by the government.

“Love for the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him is part of our faith,” said the resolution, pointing out that no Muslim would tolerate disrespecting Prophet (PBUH).

Such measures, the resolution said, would hurt the feelings of Muslims. It further said that global community must play its role to prevent blasphemous content.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani directed to hand over a copy of the resolution to the Foreign Office and French Ambassador.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and said that the actions of France hurt the feelings of 1.52 billion Muslims across the globe. “OIC meeting is inevitable on this issue,” he said while addressing the Senate.

He also demanded from the government of Pakistan to boycott all French products and expel its ambassador from the country. He also stated that Pakistan should take the lead in the OIC on this matter.