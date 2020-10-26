UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Unanimously Passes Resolution To Condemn Blasphemous Content In France

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 06:15 PM

Senate unanimously passes resolution to condemn blasphemous content in France

Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem has moved the resolution to condemn the blasphemous content and anti-Islam remarks in France.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) The Senate, the upper house of Pakistan, unanimously passed a resolution to condemn blasphemous caricatures in France.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem moved resolution to Senate, saying that divisions were created between different religions when such measures were sponsored by the government.

“Love for the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him is part of our faith,” said the resolution, pointing out that no Muslim would tolerate disrespecting Prophet (PBUH).

Such measures, the resolution said, would hurt the feelings of Muslims. It further said that global community must play its role to prevent blasphemous content.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani directed to hand over a copy of the resolution to the Foreign Office and French Ambassador.

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq and said that the actions of France hurt the feelings of 1.52 billion Muslims across the globe. “OIC meeting is inevitable on this issue,” he said while addressing the Senate.

He also demanded from the government of Pakistan to boycott all French products and expel its ambassador from the country. He also stated that Pakistan should take the lead in the OIC on this matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Foreign Office France Lead Muslim All From Government Billion OIC

Recent Stories

Emirati families market their products in &#039;Al ..

6 minutes ago

There will electric buses on Motorway within next ..

21 minutes ago

‘God sent me angels in many forms,’ says Filip ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 1,819 reco ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Federal Decree-Law to amend p ..

36 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto asks GB people to support him

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.