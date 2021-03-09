Senate unanimously passes resolution to protect rights of women

The Senate here on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing the resolve to protect constitutional rights of women and safeguard their right to decision-making in all areas of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Senate here on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing the resolve to protect constitutional rights of women and safeguard their right to decision-making in all areas of life.

The resolution, moved by Senator Seemi Ezdi, called for placing women's inclusion and representation at the center of national legislation and policies to build a more just and equal world and ushering into 2021 in a better normal for women and girls.

It acknowledged Pakistani women in all roles and all around the world making the nation proud and contributing towards an empowered and inclusive world.

It said the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the importance of women's leadership in promoting and ensuring that the perspectives of women and girls in all of their diversity, are reflected in pandemic preparedness and response as well as in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes in all spheres and at all stages of pandemic response and recovery.

The Resolution recognized the role of women as frontline warriors in the battle against Covid-19 in their capacity as political leaders, health workers, scientists, doctors and caregivers.

It paid homage to the political, economic and cultural achievements of Pakistani women and girls, who are contributing their best in all walks of life.

Earlier, the House offered fateha for the departed souls of female workers hailing from Bannu and were killed by unknown assailants in North Waziristan. The House also prayed for the departed souls of those, who died of Covid-19. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the fateha.