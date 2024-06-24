Senate unanimously passes resolution "unequivocally condemning" Sargodha, Swat mob lynchings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Senate on Monday unanimously approved the resolution unequivocally commending mob lynching incidents occured in Sargodha and Swat and demanded the federal and provincial governments to ensure public safety of all including that of vulnerable communities and minorities.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman amid ruckus of the Opposition members' protest said counter terrorism operations across the country were critical to stem the menace of terrorism resurgence.

"Do PTI want instability, extremism and violence against minorities? I am shocked to see that PTI members in the National Assembly didn't sign the resolution on Swat mob lynching incident that demanded not to weaponise religion and extremism. They have learnt no lesson from the past," she said.

She added that the attitude of PTI lawmakers was disgrace to 90,000 civilians and armed forces' martyrs who sacrificed their lives in war on terror.

The Senator read the Resolution while tabling it at the floor of the House, saying, "The House unequivocally condemn the recent mob lynching in Swat and Sargodha of persons accused of offences pertaining to religion. The right to life is the most fundamental right as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan, and must remain inviolable.

The House, therefore, urge the Federal and Provincial Governments to ensure the safety and security of all persons living in Pakistan, including religious minorities, and vulnerable communities.

The House also demands the Provincial Governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to take all measures to ensure that the persons involved in these heinous crimes are identified, investigated and prosecuted without loss of any time.

The House also expects that the court dealing with these cases shall ensure justice."

