Senate Unanimously Passes The Civil Servants (Amendments) Bill, 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Upper House of Parliament unanimously passed the Civil Servants (Amendments) Bill, 2023, ensuring that only civil servants from the Engineering Service of Pakistan and registered professional engineers can hold high executive posts in government organizations handling infrastructure, energy, communication, and construction projects for enhanced competence and public safety.

The bill was moved by Senator Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi. A new proviso and explanation shall be introduced, stating that no civil servant shall be assigned to any Ministry, Division, or Department under the Government dealing with infrastructure, energy, water, communication, and works�such as Ministries of Power, Energy, Planning and Development, Railways, Housing and Works, Water Resources, Industries and Production, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Science and Technology, Aviation Division, Defense Production, Maritime Affairs, and Communication�unless they are part of the Engineering Service of Pakistan and hold registration as a professional engineer or engineer according to the Pakistan Engineering Council Act, 1976 (V of 1976).

The objective of the bill is to ensure that individuals with a recognized engineering background and sound technical knowledge are appointed to high executive posts in government organizations dealing with infrastructure, energy, communication, and construction projects. This measure aims to enhance competence and safeguard the public exchequer and people's safety in these critical areas.

