UrduPoint.com

Senate Unanimously Passes Three Bills Including "The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021"

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:51 PM

Senate unanimously passes three bills including "The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021"

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed three bills including 'The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021' that was aimed at re-organizing the facility and imparting higher education in the field of defence and security studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed three bills including 'The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021' that was aimed at re-organizing the facility and imparting higher education in the field of defence and security studies.

'The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021" was tabled by Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The bill was unanimously passed after Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani read it clause-by- clause.

As per its statement of objects and reasons, the bill was meant to establish a premier degree institution to disseminate knowledge relating to defence and security studies with special emphasis and air power employment in the joint military environment.

Besides, it was to award degrees in national and global security challenges, natural and applied sciences, social and behavioral science and other allied disciplines.

The bill was also designed to establish "Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Studies", benefit from Pakistan's Younger Generation in Aerospace Industry and offer courses/modules to various friendly/allied countries' students.

The house also passed The Control of Narcotic Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020), as reported by the Standing Committee. The bill was tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill it would completely cover the offenses relating to narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances and controlled substances.

The illegal possession, manufacturing, sale, purchase, distribution etc of narcotics drug, psychotropic substances and controlled substances was an offense under Section 6 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS Act, 1997.

The financing of the trafficking of narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances, and controlled substances was an offense under Section 8 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS Act, 1997.

The House also passed the Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021, under which an authority would be set up to boost the domestic IT sector and attract foreign direct investment in the country by giving a 10-year tax exemption to zone developers and enterprises.

The bill would help provide institutional and legislative support to the national technology sector with internationally competitive and export oriented structures and ecosystem, in addition to developing collaboration between academic research and technology industry.

Besides, it would create jobs in the technology sector, capitalizing on our youth dividend. "Creation of the Authority will also build an environment, which would attract foreign direct investment, apart from improved quality of domestic technology products and services and fostering innovation," its statement of objects and reasons said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Technology Education Drugs Sale From Industry Jobs Employment Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 Draft legislation in US Senate `unwarranted', `inc ..

Draft legislation in US Senate `unwarranted', `inconsistent' with spirit of Paki ..

5 minutes ago
 Plan reviewed to enhance wheat production

Plan reviewed to enhance wheat production

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.