Senate unanimously passes three bills including "The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021"

The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed three bills including 'The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021' that was aimed at re-organizing the facility and imparting higher education in the field of defence and security studies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed three bills including 'The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021' that was aimed at re-organizing the facility and imparting higher education in the field of defence and security studies.

'The PAF Air War College Institute Bill 2021" was tabled by Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The bill was unanimously passed after Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani read it clause-by- clause.

As per its statement of objects and reasons, the bill was meant to establish a premier degree institution to disseminate knowledge relating to defence and security studies with special emphasis and air power employment in the joint military environment.

Besides, it was to award degrees in national and global security challenges, natural and applied sciences, social and behavioral science and other allied disciplines.

The bill was also designed to establish "Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Studies", benefit from Pakistan's Younger Generation in Aerospace Industry and offer courses/modules to various friendly/allied countries' students.

The house also passed The Control of Narcotic Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020), as reported by the Standing Committee. The bill was tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill it would completely cover the offenses relating to narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances and controlled substances.

The illegal possession, manufacturing, sale, purchase, distribution etc of narcotics drug, psychotropic substances and controlled substances was an offense under Section 6 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS Act, 1997.

The financing of the trafficking of narcotics drugs, psychotropic substances, and controlled substances was an offense under Section 8 of CNS Act, 1997 and punishable under Section 9 of CNS Act, 1997.

The House also passed the Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021, under which an authority would be set up to boost the domestic IT sector and attract foreign direct investment in the country by giving a 10-year tax exemption to zone developers and enterprises.

The bill would help provide institutional and legislative support to the national technology sector with internationally competitive and export oriented structures and ecosystem, in addition to developing collaboration between academic research and technology industry.

Besides, it would create jobs in the technology sector, capitalizing on our youth dividend. "Creation of the Authority will also build an environment, which would attract foreign direct investment, apart from improved quality of domestic technology products and services and fostering innovation," its statement of objects and reasons said.