Senate Unanimously Passes Three Resolutions

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously passed three resolutions, asking the government to construct small rubber dams in the Islamabad Capital Territory for storage of water, provision of clear drinking water and generation of hydropower electricity on captive mode.

The resolution moved by Sana Jamali asked the government to construct "Small Rubber Dams", which have low cost and less construction time compared to the conventional dams, in ICT, for storage of water, provision of clean drinking water and generation of hydropower electricity on captive mode.

The resolution moved by Senator Khushbakhat Shujat asked the government to make arrangements for First Aid and Civil Defence Training in the educational institutions under the administrative control of the Federal Government in order to enable the youth to cope with any kind of emergency/accident in efficient-manner and save loss of human life and property.

The resolution moved by Senator Mushthaq Ahmed urged upon the government to make necessary arrangements for the teaching of the Holy Quran with urdu translation in all the universities under the administrative control of the Federal Government in the country.\932

