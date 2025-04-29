Senate Unanimously Passes Two Bills
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed two bills with majority of votes.
The bills included The Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention (Implementation) Bill, 2025 and The National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2025.
Both bills were tabled by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar.
The implementing the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) in Pakistan through the proposed draft bill is a critical obligation under international non-proliferation credentials and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
The BWC is a cornerstone of global efforts to prevent the development, production and use of biological and toxin weapons, which pose significant threats to international security and public health.
By aligning national legislation with the BWC, Pakistan demonstrates its commitment to upholding international norms and enhancing its bio-security measure.
The National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2025 aims to institutionalize the protection of minority rights in the country through the formation of a statutory commission.
Azam Nazir said the government’s commitment to both international obligations and constitutional guarantees for minority communities.
The bills reflect Pakistan’s resolve to fulfill its global responsibilities and to safeguard the rights of all citizens, regardless of faith or background, he added.
APP/sra-tsw
