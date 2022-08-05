Senate urges international community to review engagements with India

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Senate on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution, urging the international community to review their engagements with India, the occupying power, as it is violating and disregarding international, humanitarian laws and resolutions.

The resolution, moved by the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, urged the international community to make regular follow ups for implementing the US resolution on Kashmir.

Senate recommended the government to expedite its diplomatic efforts to continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at the UN Human Rights Council, including through periodically brief and/or write joint letters to the President of the Human Rights Council, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Special Procedures, and civil society organizations about the evolving developments in I1oJK and to submit a report thereon to the next session of the Senate in this regard.

Recalling August, 5, 2019, as a "black day" when BJP, Government, abrogated Articles 35-A and 370 of India's constitution and took away the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir; dividing the state into two Union territories.

Reaffirming the principles and objectives of the UN Charter regarding the sanctity of the universal realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and recalling numerous unimplemented UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute which declares that the final disposition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people to join India or Pakistan expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under tire auspices of the United Nations.

Underscoring that Jammu and Kashmir is unresolved question of granting the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that has been on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades now, the resolution said.

Rejecting India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 which are in direct violation of UNSC resolutions and are aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIoJK, suppressing the realization of the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiris as well as violating their civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, it said.

Further rejecting the "Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020", "Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020", "Jammu & Kashmir Language Bill 2020," and amendments in landownership laws {"J-K Reorganization (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 20201, issuance of domicile certificates to thousands of non Kashmiris foreigners, aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIoJK, which are in complete contravention of UNSC resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention, and India's own solemn commitments to implement UNSC resolutions.

Reaffirming that the fundamental right enshrined in the UNSC resolutions that the final disposition of the State of Jammu & Kashmir will be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite, conducted under the auspices of the United Nations; 32 Acknowledging that by its Resolutions 91 (1951), 122 (1957) and 123 (1957), the Security Council reaffirmed that any unilateral attempt by the parties concerned to determine the future shape and affiliation of the entire State of Jammu & Kashmir, or any part thereof, would not constitute a disposition of the State in accordance with the principle of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices.

The House expressed deep concern on the additional draconian measures by the Indian government post August 5th, further increasing the impunity of Indian occupation forces, resulting in egregious violations of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Kashmiri people in IIoJK.

Furthermore, condemning extra-judicial killings during the fake 'encounters' and search-and cordon' operations and demolition of homes and private properties as a form of collective punishment.

The Senate strongly deploring the change in the status of urdu language associated with Kashmiri Muslims and their identity as an exclusive official language in IIoJK.