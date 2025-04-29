Senate voices national unity in message to India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the Senate of Pakistan had conveyed a powerful message of national unity — a message from all Pakistanis — to India.

Speaking during a Senate session, the minister praised the constructive role played by the opposition and lauded the leadership of the federation.

“In today’s powerful and unified session of the Upper House, leaders from all political parties stood together to express solidarity and defend Pakistan’s interests,” he said.

Dr Tariq said that the focus of the session was unity and the national interest. “Today, we are not discussing politics—we are discussing Pakistan,” he added.

He highlighted that in a democratic system, government and opposition may change, but the Parliament remains the foundation of democracy. “This House must always uphold the Constitution and serve Pakistan,” he said.

He stressed that political disagreements are a natural part of democracy, but unity is essential when it comes to national defense and sovereignty. “The solidarity shown by the House of Federation today is admirable and has sent a strong message to the world,” he added.

Dr Tariq said that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, not an aggressor. “We are not the source of terrorism—we are its victims.

India is making baseless accusations while itself being involved in state-sponsored terrorism. The case of Kulbhushan Jadhav and unrest in Balochistan are clear examples,” he said.

The minister said the entire nation is standing firmly behind the armed forces, just as it has in previous wars fought in defense of Kashmir. “Once again, the people of Pakistan are united with our military institutions,” he said.

“Wars are won not only by military strength but by spiritual resolve. Pakistan’s armed forces and its people have unmatched courage and faith,” he added. He appreciated the leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and other senior military officials for their professionalism and dedication.

“As long as this nation has mothers who raise brave sons and fathers who bury them with honor, no enemy can harm Pakistan,” the minister said.

He warned the Indian government, especially Prime Minister Modi, against repeating past aggression. “Last time, you received a strong response. Today, Pakistan has even greater strength and capability to respond more decisively,” he said.

Dr Tariq also praised the government’s diplomatic efforts at international forums and the clear statements made by the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Law Minister, and Information Minister in defending Pakistan’s stance