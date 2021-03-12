UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Will Elect Its Chairman, Deputy Chairman Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Senate will elect its Chairman, Deputy Chairman today

Senator Sayed Muzafar Husain shah who has been nominated as Presiding Officer will administer the oath of the members-elect.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) The Senate will elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of Upper House of the Parliament in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Senate session started in the morning at 10:00 a.m for oath-taking of the newly elected senators.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah who has been nominated as Presiding Officer will administer the oath of the members-elect.

Later, the newly elected senators will sign the roll of the members, after which the presiding officer will announce schedule for the election of the chairman and the deputy chairman of senate.

After the Friday prayer, the session will resume at three p.m. and a second chance will be given to members-elect, if any, to take oath.

Later, the Names of candidates for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and election will be held through secret ballot.

On the same day, result of the election for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and the successful candidate will take oath of his office and preside over the remaining session.

The new chairman will conduct election for the office of deputy chairman senate and administer oath of the returned candidate.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah who has been nominated as Presiding Officer will administer the oath of the members-elect.

Later, the newly elected senators will sign the roll of the members, after which the presiding officer will announce schedule for the election of the chairman and the deputy chairman of senate.

After the Friday prayer, the session will resume at three p.m. and a second chance will be given to members-elect, if any, to take oath.

Later, the names of candidates for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and election will be held through secret ballot.

On the same day, result of the election for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and the successful candidate will take oath of his office and preside over the remaining session.

The new chairman will conduct election for the office of deputy chairman senate and administer oath of the returned candidate.

Related Topics

Election Islamabad Senate Parliament Same Prayer P

Recent Stories

All 48 newly elected-members take oath as senators

6 minutes ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Samina N ..

19 minutes ago

A strong camera game and impressive design, vivo Y ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 12, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.