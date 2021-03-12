Senate will elect its Chairman, Deputy Chairman today

(@fidahassanain)

Senator Sayed Muzafar Husain shah who has been nominated as Presiding Officer will administer the oath of the members-elect.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) The Senate will elect its Chairman and Deputy Chairman through secret ballot after oath-taking of 48 newly elected members of Upper House of the Parliament in Islamabad today (Friday).

The Senate session started in the morning at 10:00 a.m for oath-taking of the newly elected senators.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah who has been nominated as Presiding Officer will administer the oath of the members-elect.

Later, the newly elected senators will sign the roll of the members, after which the presiding officer will announce schedule for the election of the chairman and the deputy chairman of senate.

After the Friday prayer, the session will resume at three p.m. and a second chance will be given to members-elect, if any, to take oath.

Later, the Names of candidates for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and election will be held through secret ballot.

On the same day, result of the election for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and the successful candidate will take oath of his office and preside over the remaining session.

The new chairman will conduct election for the office of deputy chairman senate and administer oath of the returned candidate.

Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah who has been nominated as Presiding Officer will administer the oath of the members-elect.

Later, the newly elected senators will sign the roll of the members, after which the presiding officer will announce schedule for the election of the chairman and the deputy chairman of senate.

After the Friday prayer, the session will resume at three p.m. and a second chance will be given to members-elect, if any, to take oath.

Later, the names of candidates for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and election will be held through secret ballot.

On the same day, result of the election for the slot of Chairman Senate will be announced and the successful candidate will take oath of his office and preside over the remaining session.

The new chairman will conduct election for the office of deputy chairman senate and administer oath of the returned candidate.