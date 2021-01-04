ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate on Monday witnessed heated debate about role of National Accountability (NAB) in the accountability process as the treasury lawmakers hailed the performance of the anti-corruption watchdog, while opposition demanded transparency in its affairs.

Taking part in debate regarding accountability issue by NAB, Senator Waleed Iqbal said Constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights of people and no one was allowed to violate these rights.

It was a matter of fact that previous governments did not amend NAB related laws in their tenures and none of the court in the country had termed them null and void.

Quoting an article, Senator Waleed Iqbal said NAB recovered Rs.141.5 billion in 2019 and it's success rate was 68.8 percent during this period. Since the inception of the NAB in 1999, he said it had recovered Rs. 470 billion and addressed 400,000 complaints out of 450,000 complaints.

Senator Waleed Iqal said 59 percent of people in a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan expressed satisfaction about the performance of NAB.

Sentor Behramand Khan Tangi alleged that NAB was being used against the political opponents and demanded not to use it for victimization.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo said NAB officials should also disclose about their assets as Prime Minister and other Parliamentarians also did so.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the government officials and businessmen could not tolerate anything against their respect and it was very pinching for them to face false accusation.

"We are not against accountability process but fairness should be ensured in matters of NAB", she remarked.

Earlier, taking part in the debate, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla said he has received over 100 applications about NAB victimization.

He said that he was not politicizing the issue but it has become a grave issue and urged to take it seriously. He said parliament was a supreme body and has a capacity to address such issue.

He said no one was above the accountability and demanded through accountability of NAB officials like others departments.

Mandviwalla said assets, degrees, domiciles and induction of NAB officials should also be investigated.

Saleem Mandviwalla said 80 years old people were languishing in jails without any trial. He urged the chair to refer the matter to concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

