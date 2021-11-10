Senate witnesses heated debate over laying of Money Bill copy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Senate on Wednesday witnessed heated debate between treasury and opposition benches over laying of copy of the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

Before laying the copy, Pakistan Peoples Partly Senator Mian Raza Rabbani while speaking in the House alleged that it was a violation of the constitution besides breach of the privilege of the entire House. He said that the Money Bill was laid in the National Assembly on October 21 and it should be laid simultaneously in the Senate as per the Article 73 of the Constitution.

He went on to say that after laying the Money Bill in National Assembly, the Senate had 14 days to propose its recommendations and transmit it to the lower House.

Rabbani said that now the Senate would not be able to give its recommendation as 14 days had already been passed.

Responding to the point raised by Raza Rabbani, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the bill was transmitted to the Senate Secretariat on the same day when it was laid in the National Assembly. However, he said the Senate was not in session.

He said that the bill was still in the concerned standing committee of the National Assembly and the Senate could propose recommendation in it.

Speaking in the House, Minister of the State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said Senate was not in session when the bill was laid in the National Assembly.

However, he said its copy was transmitted to the Senate which might make recommendations within 14 days.

Later, Ali Muhammad Khan on behalf of Minister In-Charge for Finance and Revenue moved that the Senate might make recommendations, if any, to the National Assembly on the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Bill, 2021, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs on behalf of Minister for Aviation Division and Minister for Planning and Development laid three ordinances including the Pakistan Civil Aviation Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XIII of 2021), the Pakistan Airports Authority Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XIV of 2021) and the Federal Government Properties Management Authority Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. XV of 2021) in the House, as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.