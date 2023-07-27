Senate witnesses presentation of 8 reports, 2 motions for seeking extensions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senate on Thursday convened to witness a series of significant events, including the presentation of eight reports from various standing committees and the consideration of two motions seeking extensions for specific periods.

The first report was presented by Senator Hillal ur Rehman, Chairman of the Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions. The report focused on the development and full deployment of the e-tendering system, GIS mapping of AIP and ADP schemes, uploading of pre- and post-images, and the installation of biometric machines in every service delivery unit.

Next, Senator Dr. Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, representing the Standing Committee on Human Rights Chairman Senator Walid Iqbal, presented a report on the bill to amend the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017. The bill, titled "The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023," was initially introduced by Senator Professor Dr Mehr Taj Roghani.

Moving on, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior, presented a total of six reports. Five of these reports aimed to amend various bills, including the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the Christian Marriage Act, 1872, the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, the Easements Act, 1882.

All of these amendments were introduced by different senators, such as Senator Zeeshan Khan Zada, Senator Kamran Michael, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, and Senator Seemee Ezdi.

Additionally, Senator Aziz presented a report on a matter raised by Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo. The issue addressed the irregular and disorganized speed limits on various roads within Islamabad Capital Territory, causing confusion and problems for commuters, and emphasized the need for regulation and rationalization.

Amidst the presentations of reports, the Senate also considered and carried out two motions. Senator Sana Jamali, representing Chairman Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, sought an extension of sixty days for the presentation of the committee's report on the bill to amend the Pakistan Halal Authority Act, 2016 (The Pakistan Halal Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023). This bill was originally introduced by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur.

Moreover, Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi, on behalf of Chairman Senator Taj Haider of the Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, requested an extension of seven days for the presentation of the committee's report on "The One Stop Service Bill, 2023." This bill aimed to establish a one-stop service for investors in special economic zones and the country at large.

The Senate proceeded with these presentations and motions after obtaining the consensus of the House. As the day's proceedings came to a close, the Senate continued its commitment to addressing legislative matters crucial to the nation's progress and welfare.